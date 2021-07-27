Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.48. 5,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,782. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

