Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $9.25 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of MDY traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $482.65. 46,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,851. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $321.77 and a 52 week high of $507.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $490.84.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

