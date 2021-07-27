Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 537.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,574 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Adobe by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after buying an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $11,174,646. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $8.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $612.33. The stock had a trading volume of 32,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $557.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $631.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

