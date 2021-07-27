Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

The Home Depot stock traded down $4.77 on Tuesday, hitting $326.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.