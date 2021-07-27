Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned about 0.46% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $73,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $183.59. 2,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,174. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $122.45 and a 52 week high of $190.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.75.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

