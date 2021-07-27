Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.81.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $4.67 on Tuesday, reaching $533.79. 24,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,556. The business has a 50 day moving average of $487.48. The stock has a market cap of $209.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.07 and a fifty-two week high of $533.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

