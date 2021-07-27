Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 5,383 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,361,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $3.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $439.00. 315,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,805. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.37. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.90 and a 12-month high of $442.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

