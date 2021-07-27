Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 5,617 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $84,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,081. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.79. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $126.36.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

