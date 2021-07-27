Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SARTF. Zacks Investment Research raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

OTCMKTS SARTF remained flat at $$571.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.01. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $313.50 and a 12 month high of $574.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

