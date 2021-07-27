Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Down 96.0% in July

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SCYYF stock remained flat at $$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,098. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18. Scandium International Mining has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.28.
About Scandium International Mining
Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Scandium International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandium International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.