Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

SHNWF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 price target on Schroders and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th.

SHNWF stock opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. Schroders has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

