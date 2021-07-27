Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Decreased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,328 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.94. 23,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,486. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.52.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

