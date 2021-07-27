Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,843. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

