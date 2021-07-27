Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,615,000 after buying an additional 182,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,350,000 after purchasing an additional 83,662 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,646 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,949,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.94. 12,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,817. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $107.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

