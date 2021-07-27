Scotiabank Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$150.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TFII. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$110.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Desjardins increased their price objective on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$119.91.

TFI International stock traded up C$8.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$140.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,614. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$53.08 and a 52-week high of C$145.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.07 billion and a PE ratio of 35.63.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.56, for a total value of C$1,718,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$477,158,896.64. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $11,014,800.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

