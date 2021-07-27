Scotiabank Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Scotiabank boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Celanese in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.30.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $153.56 on Tuesday. Celanese has a twelve month low of $92.32 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.59.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Celanese by 0.4% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

