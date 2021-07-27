Scotiabank Lowers First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Price Target to C$51.00

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of First National stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First National has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 23.36%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First National stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 1.93% of First National worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

