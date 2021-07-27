Scotiabank Lowers First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Price Target to C$51.00

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of First National stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First National has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92.
First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 23.36%.
About First National
First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.
