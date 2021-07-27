Scotiabank Trims First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Target Price to C$51.00

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of First National stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322. First National has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $103.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92.

Get First National alerts:

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 23.36%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First National stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of First National worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.