Scotiabank Trims First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Target Price to C$51.00

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of First National stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322. First National has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $103.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92.
First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 23.36%.
About First National
First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.
