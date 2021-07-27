Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will report earnings per share of $2.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $2.20. Seagate Technology posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,713,666 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after acquiring an additional 940,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,827,000 after acquiring an additional 837,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

