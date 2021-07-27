Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will report $2.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20. Seagate Technology posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

STX stock opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,322 shares of company stock worth $10,713,666 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

