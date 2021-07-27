Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,018 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 58,911 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of Seagate Technology worth $24,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,842,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after buying an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $9,698,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STX opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,322 shares of company stock worth $10,713,666 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

