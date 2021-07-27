Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,018 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 58,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.14% of Seagate Technology worth $24,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,322 shares of company stock worth $10,713,666. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.43.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.