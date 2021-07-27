Seagate Technology (STX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX):

7/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $98.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $112.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/15/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a “neutral” rating.

6/11/2021 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/9/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $95.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.99.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,713,666. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,077,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,045,000 after buying an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after buying an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

