Sealed Air (SEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sealed Air to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. Sealed Air has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.31.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.