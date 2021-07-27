Select Energy Services (WTTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Select Energy Services to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Select Energy Services has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. On average, analysts expect Select Energy Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
WTTR stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $615.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.83.
Select Energy Services Company Profile
Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.
