Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 188.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.47. 23,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,963. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.16. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $392.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

