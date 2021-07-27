Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.10. 33,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,466. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

In related news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $47,560.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

