Sentinel Hits Market Cap of $66.65 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $66.65 million and $66,271.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DVPN is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,288,188,755 coins and its circulating supply is 3,590,957,372 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

