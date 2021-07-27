Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Trading Down 1.6%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) shares dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 34,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 98,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.04 million, a P/E ratio of -51.65 and a beta of 1.14.

About Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hemophilia, and hypothyroid disease.

