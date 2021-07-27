SES (SGBAF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

SES (OTCMKTS: SGBAF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/27/2021 – SES was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “
7/21/2021 – SES was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
7/20/2021 – SES was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
7/14/2021 – SES was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.
7/3/2021 – SES was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/2/2021 – SES had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
7/2/2021 – SES was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.
- 6/9/2021 – SES had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF remained flat at $$8.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ses S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $10.32.
SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.57 million for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. On average, analysts predict that Ses S.A. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.
