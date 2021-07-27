Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,740 ($35.80). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,732 ($35.69), with a volume of 334,305 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SVT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,554.97. The company has a market cap of £6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a GBX 60.95 ($0.80) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

In related news, insider James Bowling sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,507 ($32.75), for a total value of £108,051.70 ($141,170.24).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

