Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.27% of Shake Shack worth $12,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 88.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 82.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack stock opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.35.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHAK. Cowen lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

