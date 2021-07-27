Shard (SHARD) Trading Up 20.2% Over Last Week

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Shard coin can now be bought for about $0.0925 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shard has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shard has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $4,734.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

