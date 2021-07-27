Sharder Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $79,902.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded up 68.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder (SS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

