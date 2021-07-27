Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SEII remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,071. Sharing Economy International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.45.
Sharing Economy International Company Profile
