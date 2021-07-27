Short Interest in Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Drops By 92.5%

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADMG opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05. Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

About Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group, through its interest in Shenzhen Dingshang Technology Co, Ltd., provides a set of digital implementation plans for exhibition center display projects and display booths, and model designs for various exhibition centers and real estate. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Shenzhen, the Peoples' Republic of China.

