Short Interest in Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Drops By 92.5%

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADMG opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05. Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
About Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group
Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.