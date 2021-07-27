Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Increases By 814.3%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,400 shares, a growth of 814.3% from the June 30th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,304.0 days.
AMDWF stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80. Amada has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.
Amada Company Profile
