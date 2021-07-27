Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Increases By 814.3%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,400 shares, a growth of 814.3% from the June 30th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,304.0 days.

AMDWF stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80. Amada has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

