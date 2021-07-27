Short Interest in American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Rises By 544.8%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 544.8% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AHOTF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Shares of AHOTF stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.62.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

