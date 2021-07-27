Short Interest in Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Drops By 88.9%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGPIF stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.06. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

AGPIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.