Short Interest in AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Decreases By 99.0%

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the June 30th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 462,018,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AppYea stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. AppYea has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. The firm also focuses on healthy CBD products, software development, and lab testing and services. The company was founded on November 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

