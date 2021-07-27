Short Interest in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Decreases By 97.6%

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Participation Investors in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 384,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 409,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 84,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPV stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. Barings Participation Investors has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

