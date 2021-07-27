Short Interest in BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Declines By 88.8%

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the June 30th total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOQI International Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in BOQI International Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BOQI International Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BOQI International Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIMI opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BOQI International Medical has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. BOQI International Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.37%.

About BOQI International Medical

BOQI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It offers prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, health foods, and sundry products, as well as traditional Chinese medicines, personal and family care products, and miscellaneous items under the Lijiantang Pharmacy brand name.

