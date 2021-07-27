Short Interest in Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Rises By 1,006.7%

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 1,006.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

CRNCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.16 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Shares of CRNCY remained flat at $$3.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

