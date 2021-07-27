Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Rises By 585.7%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 585.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Capgemini stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 27,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,041. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.
Capgemini Company Profile
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.