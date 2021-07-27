Short Interest in Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Grows By 631.3%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, an increase of 631.3% from the June 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRLFF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.29 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

CRLFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. 32,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,103. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.63.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

