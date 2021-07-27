Short Interest in China Chemical Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHCC) Declines By 92.0%

China Chemical Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHCC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS CHCC remained flat at $$0.00 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 423. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. China Chemical has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
China Chemical Company Profile
