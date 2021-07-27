Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Decreases By 95.3%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the June 30th total of 229,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of USOI opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 21.46%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs at the end of the most recent quarter.

