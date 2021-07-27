Short Interest in Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Drops By 94.8%

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the June 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DMLRY traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.25. 58,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,892. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76. Daimler has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $24.46.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

