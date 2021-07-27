Short Interest in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Rises By 3,806.2%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 945,300 shares, an increase of 3,806.2% from the June 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Datasea by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datasea in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datasea in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DTSS opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Datasea has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 170.36% and a negative net margin of 295.89%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system.

