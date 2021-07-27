Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Increases By 509.5%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 509.5% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of ENN Energy stock opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.2449 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. ENN Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.89%.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

